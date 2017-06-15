“We Not Recruiting Now” Navy Alerts Nigerians As Application For Air Force DSSC Ends Today

The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday alerted Nigerians on the activities of fraudsters currently operating fake online recruitment sites.

The notification was made in a statement issued by the Navy’s Director of Information, Suleiman Dahun, in Abuja.

Mr. Dahun, a captain, said for the avoidance of doubt, the portal for registration of candidates for the 2017 NN Recruitment Exercise has not been opened.

“Therefore, innocent members of the public are advised to steer clear of these fraudulent sites. “Furthermore, information will be conveyed to the public on the commencement of the recruitment exercise in the mass media,” he said.

Mr. Dahun said that the 2017 recruitment form would be free of charge whenever registration commenced.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has closed application for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC).

Recall, NAF had said “online registration starts on 18th May, 2017 and closes on 15th June, 2017.”

