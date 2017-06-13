We ‘re targeting 11% inflation end 2017 – CBN Gov – Nigeria Today
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that the bank was targeting an inflation rate of between 10-11 per at the end of this year. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read. He spoke, in Abuja, Tuseady …
