Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We secured 340 convictions in six months – EFCC boss, Magu

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has said the commission secured 340 convictions for various offences within the last six months He stated this, on Tuesday, at the project launch on law enforcement and public engagement in Abuja. Magu, who was represented by the EFCC’s Secretary, Emmanuel Adegboyega, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

