Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

W’Bank: Infrastructural Devt in Lagos Impacting Positively on Residents – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

W'Bank: Infrastructural Devt in Lagos Impacting Positively on Residents
THISDAY Newspapers
The Word Bank has commended the massive infrastructural development ongoing across Lagos State under the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode administration, noting that such projects were impacting positively on the lives of Lagosians. Managing Director …
We shall rescue abducted pupils, Ambode vowsThe Nation Newspaper
Governor Ambode has been unstoppable in the face of recession – APCDaily Post Nigeria
New set of 1438 beneficiaries of Lagos State Employment Trust Fund get N924.7mWorldStage

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.