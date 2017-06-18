Pages Navigation Menu

We will bring policies to develop basketball – NBBF President

Mr Musa Kida, newly-elected president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) on Saturday said he would stir the ship of leadership with good policies to develop the game. Kida emerged the president of the federation following the National sports Federation election held on June 13 in Abuja. Kida, in Lagos to familiarise himself with the…

