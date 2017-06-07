Pages Navigation Menu

We will defeat South Africa in honour of late Keshi – Rohr

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in South Africa

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has vowed to defeat Bafana Bafana of South Africa this weekend, in memory of former handler of the team, Stephen Keshi. Keshi who led the Super Eagles to win the AFCON in South Africa in 2013, died in June 2016. “We will dedicate our expected win over […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

