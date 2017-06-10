We will engage, we will not confront – Osinbajo tells NASS

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said the executive would continue to engage the legislature in line with democratic principles to ensure that Nigerians enjoyed dividends of democracy. He stated this at the House of Representatives activity to mark second anniversary celebration of the 8th National Assembly on Friday in Abuja. Represented by Sen. Ita Enang, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

