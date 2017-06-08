We will ensure availability, accessibility, and affordability of telecom services – Danbatta

The Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, has said as a regulator, NCC is prepared to leverage the “8-Point Agenda to ensure Availability, Accessibility and Affordability of services to every citizen of our dear country, Nigeria.” Danbatta stated this earlier today in his address at the ongoing DIGITAL AFRICA […]

