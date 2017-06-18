We will not immortalise MKO Abiola – Presidency

According to reports from the Presidency, they won’t be an easy give in to immotalisation of Late MKO. Abiola,despite the growing calls on the Federal Government to immortalise the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, late Chief Moshood Abiola, the present administration does not have any current plan to do so. The House …

The post We will not immortalise MKO Abiola – Presidency appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

