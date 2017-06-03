Pages Navigation Menu

“We will prosecute Dammy Krane to the fullest extent” – Private Jet Company

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

An American Private Jet Company, Tapjets in a post on their Verified Twitter page says they reported Dammy Krane to the police which eventually led to his arrest. According to them, Dammy Krane booked for their service using details of a stolen credit card. This was the reason they reported him to the police, and …

