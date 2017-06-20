Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Weak laws affecting Nigeria’s anti corruption war – CISLAC

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An anti-corruption group, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, has declared that the fight against corruption in Nigeria is being hampered because the law favours accused persons. Senior Programme Officer of CISLAC, Kolawole Banwo said this in an interview with DAILY POST. Banwo’s reaction was coming on the backdrop of recent events that have seen […]

Weak laws affecting Nigeria’s anti corruption war – CISLAC

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.