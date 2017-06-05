Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drought-stricken Cape Town braces for wet, windy cold front – News24

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Drought-stricken Cape Town braces for wet, windy cold front
News24
The City of Cape Town said its services and external agencies were on standby after a warning was issued by the South African Weather Service for high rainfall, gale-force winds and possible snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday. An intense cold front is …
Western Cape prepares for a monster stormIMIESA
Wine of Origin Cape Town: A boost for SA wine industryFarmer’s Weekly
Winter storm still on trackeNCA
Information Nigeria –Times LIVE –Independent Online –FreshPlaza
all 19 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.