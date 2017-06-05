We’d Need To Win More To Get Into NPFL Top 8 – Makinwa

After nine wins and defeats with four draws, Coach Henry Makinwa of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC has confessed that his lads would have to win more to habour any hopes of making it into the top-eight of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

ABS made a come-back from conceding a penalty-kick to win 2-1 against Niger Tornadoes at the Kwara State Sports Complex in Ilorin on Sunday , but, Makinwa, speaking to npfl.ng after the game, said the first- half penalty they conceded and which resulted in his players having to chase the game made it tough for his side.

“The match was tough for us, because of the penalty kick we conceded late in the first half. But we came back to rectify that error and I can say today’s game was too difficult and it’s been a hard earned victory”.

On the club’s 11th position on the log, Makinwa dismissed it as not satisfactory by his rating and expressed a desire to rub shoulders with clubs in the top eight brackets.

“I want to declare that my team’s middle-class position is not okay by me. My plan is to see ABS among the top eight teams soon,” declared Makinwa.

In the match, the hosts were made to fear the worst when, against the run of play, defender Ibrahim Omolayo brought down Samuel Agba in the box with just 45 seconds to the break.

The resultant penalty-kick, perfectly tucked in by Abdulahi Wakali, drew Niger Tornadoes level at half-time but ABS rallied to dominate proceedings in the second-half, through Martin Ossy and Mohammed Mohammed.

