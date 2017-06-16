Wedding Anniversary : Comedian Elenu, wife, celebrate 4 years of marriage! – Pulse Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Wedding Anniversary : Comedian Elenu, wife, celebrate 4 years of marriage!

Wedding Anniversary : Comedian Elenu, wife, celebrate 4 years of marriage!
Congratulations to Comedian Elenu and Jane Chinwe. They have now been married for four phenomenal years. The comedian and actor, whose real name is Julius Akinlami, married his sweetheart in an exciting ceremony on June 15 2013 and in …
