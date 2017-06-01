Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WEEKAHEAD-Nigerian naira expected to be stable due to dollar flows – Nasdaq

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nasdaq

WEEKAHEAD-Nigerian naira expected to be stable due to dollar flows
Nasdaq
NAIROBI, June 1 (Reuters) – The Nigerian naira is expected to be stable in the coming week while the Zambian kwacha could come under pressure. NIGERIA The Nigerian naira is seen stable across the board in the near term on increased dollar supply to …
Naira Appreciates By 2.1% To Close At 374 Per DollarNigerian Bulletin

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.