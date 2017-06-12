Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Weekly Economic Index: Nigeria’s foreign reserves decreases as the Naira continues to appreciate – Ventures Africa

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Ventures Africa

Weekly Economic Index: Nigeria's foreign reserves decreases as the Naira continues to appreciate
Ventures Africa
Since the global oil price crash in 2014, Nigeria has been one of the hardest-hit economies due to its over-dependence on oil as its main source of revenue. China's economic slowdown, as well as the United States' rate hike, also affected its economy …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.