Welcome to the DIM Ecosystem Initial Coin Offering, the Future of Equity on the Blockchain.

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

The DIM Ecosystem is an evolution in cryptocurrency, it offers financial products and services that allow the user to engage in a multitude of digital interactions. The DIM Ecosystem will allow individuals and businesses to conduct state-of-the-art encrypted transactions, send, receive, trade, manage company shares and assets in online wallets. This will enable crypto stock … Continue reading Welcome to the DIM Ecosystem Initial Coin Offering, the Future of Equity on the Blockchain.

