Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Welder hacks his jealous lover to death

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 29-year-old welder, identified as Ugochukwu Arugo, confessed to the Rivers State Police, he said he  hacked his lover, who was also his landlady, Mrs. Ngozi Igwe, to death with a kitchen pestle in Aluu community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State because she was jealous of his wife. Arugo made this confession on …

The post Welder hacks his jealous lover to death appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.