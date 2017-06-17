Welder hacks his jealous lover to death

A 29-year-old welder, identified as Ugochukwu Arugo, confessed to the Rivers State Police, he said he hacked his lover, who was also his landlady, Mrs. Ngozi Igwe, to death with a kitchen pestle in Aluu community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State because she was jealous of his wife. Arugo made this confession on …

The post Welder hacks his jealous lover to death appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

