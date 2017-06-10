We’ll add 340 megawatts to power grid before December – FG – TheNewsGuru
We'll add 340 megawatts to power grid before December – FG
The Federal Government has said it will further boost electricity supply in the country by adding 340 megawatts to the national grid before December. Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing said this on Thursday during an inspection …
Nigeria: 340MW of electricity to be added to power grid before December – Fashola
