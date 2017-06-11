Pages Navigation Menu

We’ll bounce back – Rohr

Super Eagles coach Genard Rohr has wiped the egg off his face and promised Nigerian football fans that his team will bounce back after their disastrous outing against Bafana Bafana on Saturday. Speaking at the post game conference, the former Bayern Munich and Marseilles defender spoke grimly about his team’s lacklustre performance, but pointed out […]

