We’ll match Egypt, others in squash, Oyerinde vows

One cardinal vision of the newly elected President of the Nigeria Squash

Federation, Boye Oyerinde is to rival squash continental powerhouses – Egypt and

South Africa.

Oyerinde said: “To develop the game of squash in Nigeria to match such as

available in countries like Egypt, South Africa, England and France starting in

West Africa by unifying the different factions within the Squash federation and

direct our attention at one common goal of developing the game of squash in

Nigeria – United we stand. We intend to establish a structure within the NSF by

putting the following in place a clearly define responsibilities for each

representative on the board of the NSF as well as ensure Transparency in all the

activities of the NSF.”

“Establishing a database of all squash players in Nigeria, squash facilities and

related infrastructure in Nigeria. d. Identify and establish relevant development

training programs with internationally acceptable certification for our coaching

teams and referees; this will bring our referees and coaches to relevance in the

international squash community. We will also establish a national team complete

with Coaches, Trainers, Physio doctors and psychologists in Nigeria by the squash

federation that will represent our country and make impact in the International

squash circuit.

“We will also work with the technical team to develop a robust grassroot program

for the development of squash in Nigeria by working also with Shakiru Matti

Academy in Canada for the sponsorship of two outstanding players in the country,

which has been confirmed with Shakiru Matti,” he added.

The post We’ll match Egypt, others in squash, Oyerinde vows appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

