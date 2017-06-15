We’ll match Egypt, others in squash, Oyerinde vows
One cardinal vision of the newly elected President of the Nigeria Squash
Federation, Boye Oyerinde is to rival squash continental powerhouses – Egypt and
South Africa.
Oyerinde said: “To develop the game of squash in Nigeria to match such as
available in countries like Egypt, South Africa, England and France starting in
West Africa by unifying the different factions within the Squash federation and
direct our attention at one common goal of developing the game of squash in
Nigeria – United we stand. We intend to establish a structure within the NSF by
putting the following in place a clearly define responsibilities for each
representative on the board of the NSF as well as ensure Transparency in all the
activities of the NSF.”
“Establishing a database of all squash players in Nigeria, squash facilities and
related infrastructure in Nigeria. d. Identify and establish relevant development
training programs with internationally acceptable certification for our coaching
teams and referees; this will bring our referees and coaches to relevance in the
international squash community. We will also establish a national team complete
with Coaches, Trainers, Physio doctors and psychologists in Nigeria by the squash
federation that will represent our country and make impact in the International
squash circuit.
“We will also work with the technical team to develop a robust grassroot program
for the development of squash in Nigeria by working also with Shakiru Matti
Academy in Canada for the sponsorship of two outstanding players in the country,
which has been confirmed with Shakiru Matti,” he added.
