We’ll resume attacks on pipelines, oil industry June 30 – New militant group alerts FG

Days after Northern youths issued quit notice to Igbos in the region, militant group in the Niger Delta, New Delta Avengers have declared war on Federal Government of Nigeria and oil companies in the region. The militant group has vowed to resume bloody attacks on oil industries in Delta State effective from June 30, 2017. […]

