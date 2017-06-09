We’ll shock Eagles with our counter attack —Bafana Captain

Newly appointed captain of Bafana Bafana, Thulani Hlatshwayo says they have trained on exploiting the lack of pace in the defence of Nigeria when both teams clash in the AFCON 2019 this weekend in Uyo.

Nigeria will host South Africa in Uyo on Saturday, and despite admitting that the Super Eagles are favourites to win the game, Tyson as Hlatshwayo is popularly called believe they can get a result against their hosts.

He said they won’t be intimidated by the star-studded Nigeria squad, and the record of never having won against Nigeria won’t play on their minds when both teams clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

“We will not be intimidated. We have played Nigeria in Nigeria before and we did well. We know we are smaller than them as players‚ so we don’t want to play the long ball but catch them on the counter. They are big‚ but a bit slow.

“It is going to be a grudge game for them. Knowing Nigerians‚ that’s how they are. They do have that arrogance they carry around. We have to be humble and make sure we don’t give Nigeria too much respect‚ and not be scared of them.”

The post We’ll shock Eagles with our counter attack —Bafana Captain appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

