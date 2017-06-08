We’ll suspend strike if you prioritise workers rights, welfare – Workers tells Nasarawa Governor

Leadership of the organised labour under the auspices of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC has declared that they are ready to suspend the strike action embarked by the workers in Nasarawa state if the state government prioritise the welfare and rights of the workers. Their position was contained in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

