Wema Bank Executive Director urges banks to be customer-centric

EXECUTIVE Director, Retail and North Directorate at Wema Bank Plc, Mr. Moruf Oseni, has advised banks to make customers the core of all their banking products and services.

”Banks must become customer-centric. This is why Wema Bank created ALAT. We asked customers what they wanted and came back to design a bank that will address their needs,” Oseni said, Tuesday, during Digital Pay Expo 2017, a Fintech industry-focused event held in Lagos.

Oseni, who represented Wema Bank’s Managing Director, Segun Oloketuyi, noted that technology is changing the way things are done in several industries, including banking.

“The disruption in the banking industry is real. There are two ways to react to it. Its either we sit down and wait to be protected by the regulators or work with the ecosystem to build the future of banking,” Oseni said.

Wema Bank launched ALAT on May 2 as the bank celebrated its 72 years of existence, shocking the Nigerian banking industry with an innovation unexpected of an old bank. ALAT is Nigeria’s first fully digital bank which empowers Nigerians to run a bank account online without necessarily having to visit a bank.

With ALAT, account opening/sign-up can be done in five minutes from a mobile phone or personal computer.

