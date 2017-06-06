Wenger lures £122m Mbappe with No 9 shirt

ARSENAL manager, Arsene Wenger has reportedly promised Monaco star Kylian Mbappe the No9 shirt if he joins the Gunners.

And that is something that rivals Real Madrid are not able to offer the French hotshot at the Bernabeu.

According to Spanish sport journalist Kike Marin, Gunners boss Wenger has already told the striker that the coveted shirt is his.

But Karim Benzema holds the number with the La Liga and Champions League winners.

Wenger was spotted just 13 miles from Monaco in Nice on Monday as speculation mounts he is preparing a monster move for the 18-year-old.

The latest reports to emerge from France claim that Arsenal are readying a world-record £122million bid for the wonderkid.

The post Wenger lures £122m Mbappe with No 9 shirt appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

