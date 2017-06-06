Pages Navigation Menu

Wenger lures £122m Mbappe with No 9 shirt

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

ARSENAL manager, Arsene Wenger has reportedly promised Monaco star Kylian Mbappe the No9 shirt if he joins the Gunners.

Monaco’s French forward Kylian Mbappe Lottin reacts after scoring during the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany on April 12, 2017.
The match had been postponed after three explosions hit German football team Borussia Dortmund’s bus late on April 11, 2017 ahead of a Champions League home game. / AFP PHOTO

And that is something that rivals Real Madrid are not able to offer the French hotshot at the Bernabeu.

According to Spanish sport journalist Kike Marin, Gunners boss Wenger has already told the striker that the coveted shirt is his.

But Karim Benzema holds the number with the La Liga and Champions League winners.

Wenger was spotted just 13 miles from Monaco in Nice on Monday as speculation mounts he is preparing a monster move for the 18-year-old.

The latest reports to emerge from France claim that Arsenal are readying a world-record £122million bid for the wonderkid.

 

