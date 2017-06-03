Wenger targets Riyad Mahrez

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said he is willing to sign Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez when the transfer window opens.

The 26-year old, who won the PFA Player of the Season award at the end of 2015/2016 season, scored 10 goals and provided seven assists as Leicester finished 12th in the league and reached the Champions League quarter-finals this season.

But he has asked the club to let him leave though he only just signed a four-year deal last August.

Despite expressing his interest in Mahrez publicly, Wenger did not confirm if a bid has been made yet.

“Have we made a bid for him? No. Not yet. Not yet means it could happen, it could not happen,” said Wenger.

“I think he had a huge impact at Leicester when they won the championship, like everybody else,” Wenger told Bein Sports.

“It’s been a different season this year but it doesn’t take anything away from his qualities.”

