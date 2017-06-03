We’re not recruiting — SSS alerts Nigerians – Vanguard
|
We're not recruiting — SSS alerts Nigerians
Vanguard
Abuja — Worried that fraudsters have successfully fleeced unsuspecting Nigerians, the State Security Service, SSS, has warned that it is not employing at the moment. The Security agency in a statement by its Spokesman, Tony Opuiyo made it clear that …
