West Ham Consider Move For Unsettled Arsenal Striker Olivier Giroud

West Ham are interested in Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud, according to the Daily Mirror.

They say the Hammers want to take Giroud across London to lead their line next season.

The Frenchman scoring a stunning goal against Sweden last night but France still lost 2-1 in Stockholm.

Olivier Giroud was restricted to just 11 Premier League starts in the 2016-17 campaign, remains under contract in North London until 2020.

Giroud cast doubt over his future last week when declaring that he wanted the guarantee of more playing time next term or he will consider moving on.

Giroud could also fall further down the Arsenal pecking order as boss Arsene Wenger is rumoured to be close to finalising a deal for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, who scored 37 goals in all competitions this season.

Giroud, capped 63 times by France, cost Arsenal £13m when he joined from Montpellier in 2012 and has scored 69 goals in 118 Premier League appearances for the club.

The post West Ham Consider Move For Unsettled Arsenal Striker Olivier Giroud appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

