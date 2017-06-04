West Ham’s Pedro Obiang Wanted by Everton, AC Milan And Sevilla

Everton keen on West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang, according to the Mirror, but would have to pay at least £15m for his services.

AC Milan and Sevilla are also said to be interested in the 25-year-old, although the Hammers would like to keep the Spaniard beyond his current deal.

But Koeman is in pole position to keep Obiang in the Premier League after two seasons in England, with the ex-Sampdoria star targeted to compete for a place with Gareth Barry alongside Gueye.

Obiang has two years left on his contract at the Olympic Stadium and West Ham are looking to extend his deal beyond 2019

But they will also stand to make a huge profit on the £4.3million they paid Sampdoria two years ago should they cash in.

His form this season made him runner-up in the Hammer Of The Year award which was won by Michail Antonio.

The post West Ham’s Pedro Obiang Wanted by Everton, AC Milan And Sevilla appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

