What A Country? Nigerian Soldier Brutallised A Driver And Damages His Car For Not Allowing Him To Pass On Time (Photos)
‘Soldier brutalised a driver with cutlass and destroys his car for not allowing him drive pass quickly enough. Please share until it gets to a sane Nigerian who has authority to deal with this dastardly act. Happened at uwasota junction along ugbowo Lagos road Benin city, this evening’
