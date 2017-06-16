What APC chieftain, Timi Frank said about militants’ quit notice to northerners
Timi Frank, a top member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has appealed to Niger Delta militants to withdraw their quit notice asking northerners in the region to leave. This is contained in a statement he signed on Friday. He said the youths should give the peace moves by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, a […]
What APC chieftain, Timi Frank said about militants’ quit notice to northerners
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!