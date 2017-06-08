Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea transfer news: From Romelu Lukaku to Alvaro Morata, which forwards can replace Diego Costa? – The Independent

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Sports


The Independent

Chelsea transfer news: From Romelu Lukaku to Alvaro Morata, which forwards can replace Diego Costa?
The Independent
Diego Costa's Chelsea exit has been all but confirmed after the Spaniard revealed that he is 'no longer wanted' at the club. According to the forward, manager Antonio Conte told him he no longer features in his plans, thereby opening the door for a
Five flashpoints in Diego Costa and Antonio Conte's rocky relationshipESPN FC (blog)
He's 100 per cent made it up: Diego Costa Chelsea exit claim rubbished by Adrian ClarkeDaily Star
Ruthless Conte's Costa axing should serve as a warning to Real Madrid target Eden HazardMetro
Mirror.co.uk –Goal.com –Daily Mail –Evening Standard
all 141 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

