What I will miss most about my mother, by Obanikoro

A Former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has described his late mother, Alhaja Wosilat Ejide Obanikoro, as a disciplinarian who made great impact on the lives of her children and the people around her.

Alhaja, who is fondly called Iya Lati, died in the early hours of Saturday at her residence in Lagos. She was aged 95 and had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

The former Nigerian Ambassador to Ghana speaking on the life and times of the deceased said her mother was a firm believer in education as a tool for liberation. “It is saddening but I and my siblings are consoled that it was peaceful, in her own bed and also in the Holy Month of Ramadan.”

Those who turned up at the burial included former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; former Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Musiliu Smith; former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala; Senators Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon and Gbenga Ashafa, and a former Minister of State for Defence, Mr. Ademola Seriki.

Others were a former governorship candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje; National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Muiz Banire; PDP stalwart in Lagos State, Senator Tony Adefuye; former governorship candidate in Ogun State, Mr. Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka; Commissioner for Housing in Lagos State, Gbolahan Lawal; Deputy Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Wasiu Eshilokun; Mr. Kamal Olorunoje, Mr. Femi Carena, Mr. Kayode Bawa-Allah, Mr. Mutiu Aare and the Lagos White Cap Chiefs amongst friends and family members.

In his condolence message, former National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, said: “Her death at this time of Ramadan signifies peace with her creator.” He prayed to God to accept her soul and rest her in peace.

