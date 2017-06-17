…what is the difference between threat of violenc by Nnamdi Kanu, faceless northern youth?

….Says threat treasonable offence

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – A former Presidential candidate and National Chairman of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima has accused the Federal Government and its security agencies of complacency, especially for not taking decisive actions against the leaders of the coalition of northern youths, which issued October 1st deadline to Igbos to quit the region.

Alhaji Galadima said while speaking with Vanguard in an exclusive interview in Abuja that the authorities failed to take proactive step to arrest the leaders and sponsors of the threat, he described as treasonable offence.

He said the “leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu made some statements that the state looked at as treason, he is from the South East and he was jailed for terrorism and treason.

“Now tell me, what is the difference between the threat of violence by Nnamdi Kanu and the so-called faceless northern youth? It is also a treason felony and until something is done about this and the government comes out strongly to condemn this, it is a wind that blows anybody no good.”

Galadima said further, “The call for the Igbos to leave the north or any part of the country is uncalled for in the sense that we have been together for a long time. And I have to say that the so-called faceless northern youths calling for the Igbo’s to leave the north were ill-informed.”

According to him, “Even though Nnamdi Kalu and others are agitating for a Biafran state but he has not asked the northerners to leave the South East; nobody is an island.”

He recalled that, “There was so much wisdom in Lord Lugard’s declaration of a Nigerian state. Before 1914 we had the protectorate and the northern region but for the British to now look at the component called Nigeria that instead of you people being separate, let us make you one and since then we have cohabited very well until the Biafra declaration by the late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu.

“We have become one and we have become so interdependent that we feed each other. The northern climate, which is the savannah climate in the north, the south west rain forest and the delta.

“Now there is scarcity of some food items in the country. In the next weeks you will start seeing yams merchants from the north go to the south west, South South to buy yams and take to the north, by September October the yams in the south west and the south-south would have been exhausted.

“There are a lot of things that the south west, the south east and the south-south doesn’t have that the north here and so the interaction has made us to be one.

“I am a northerner and one of my best friends is an Igbo man, we were childhood friends and if you see him you cannot tell if he is an Igbo man. So for anybody to come and say that the Igbo’s should leave the north it is uncalled for. And I want to say that the Nigerian government of today has not been that proactive.

"I am a northerner and one of my best friends is an Igbo man, we were childhood friends and if you see him you cannot tell if he is an Igbo man. So for anybody to come and say that the Igbo's should leave the north it is uncalled for. And I want to say that the Nigerian government of today has not been that proactive.

At this point in time when countries all over the world are building unity, removing barriers, to interact and facilitate trade, some of us are thinking of how we can dismember the Nigerian state.

The post …what is the difference between threat of violenc by Nnamdi Kanu, faceless northern youth? appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

