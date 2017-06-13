What Is The National Bird Of Nigeria – (Find Out Here + Photo)

The Black-Crowned Crane is the national bird of Nigeria. In some places the crane is considered a symbol of good luck. Due to many environmental problems, the Black-Crowned Crane is considered an endangered species.

