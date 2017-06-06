What My Dad Did To A Pastor Who Asked Him To Sow His Car As A Seed – Yomi Fash-Lanso Shares Hilarious Story

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fash-Lanso, took to his social media page on Instagram to narrate a rather hilarious event which involved his father. The actor on his Instagram page narrated how his father handled the situation when a Pastor told him to sow his new car into his life. The actor wrote: “When I was a…

The post What My Dad Did To A Pastor Who Asked Him To Sow His Car As A Seed – Yomi Fash-Lanso Shares Hilarious Story appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

