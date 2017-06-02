Pages Navigation Menu

What Osinbajo promised people of Cross River

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has lamented the ceding of Bakassi to neighbouring Cameroon as a result of a judgement by the international court of justice, ICJ. Speaking at a Town Hall meeting in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, on Thursday, the Acting President noted that ceding of Bakasi was a loss to Nigeria. […]

