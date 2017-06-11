Pages Navigation Menu

What! See how reality star, Joseline stepped out for an event in Atlanta (Photos)

Although Stevie J and Joseline are still battling it out in court, they recently appeared together in Atlanta. Bonnie Bella’s parents took to Gold Room for a party… Mind you, it was recently uncovered court documents where Stevie asked a judge to force Joseline to submit to a psychological evaluation as well as be assessed …

