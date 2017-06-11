What! See how reality star, Joseline stepped out for an event in Atlanta (Photos)

Although Stevie J and Joseline are still battling it out in court, they recently appeared together in Atlanta. Bonnie Bella’s parents took to Gold Room for a party… Mind you, it was recently uncovered court documents where Stevie asked a judge to force Joseline to submit to a psychological evaluation as well as be assessed …

The post What! See how reality star, Joseline stepped out for an event in Atlanta (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

