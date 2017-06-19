Brexit negotiations: Barnier rules out ‘concessions’ – BBC News
BBC News
Brexit negotiations: Barnier rules out 'concessions'
The EU's chief negotiator said there would be "substantial" consequences from Brexit after the first round of talks with the UK. Michel Barnier said he was "not in the frame of mind to make concessions or ask for concessions". UK Brexit Secretary David …
UK caves in to EU demand to agree divorce bill before trade talks
Who is in charge?
'We will NEVER work against the UK': EU's chief negotiator insists a 'fair' Brexit deal is within reach after first …
