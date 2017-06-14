Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Twitter NG is Saying about Saraki’s CCT Victory

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerians have taken to twitter to express their opinions on the Code of Conduct Tribunal’s (CCT) ruling, clearing Senate President Bukola Saraki of false asset declaration charges. Saraki was discharged by the Justice Umar Danladi-led tribunal on the ground that the prosecution failed to prove its case against the accused after The Federal Government had filed […]

The post What Twitter NG is Saying about Saraki’s CCT Victory appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.