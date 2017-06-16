Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What will happen to Nigeria’s economy in third quarter – CBN

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Director of Banking Supervision, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ahmed Abdullahi on Thursday said that the economy would record tremendous improvement by the third quarter of the year. Abdullahi told newsmen after the 333rd Bankers’ Committee meeting in Lagos, that an indication of this was the stability of foreign exchange rate as there was […]

What will happen to Nigeria’s economy in third quarter – CBN

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.