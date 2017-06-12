What’s Trending!! …‘Halleluyah’ Challenge Goes Viral With 50,000 Live Worshippers On Instagram

A midnight praise challenge tagged “The One-Hour Midnight Hallelujah Challenge’’ by renowned gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey, has gone viral with 50, 000 virtual worshippers via his Instagram page on Monday. The “Imela” crooner had on May 31 shared on his Instagram page, @nathanielblow, his desire to host a multi-denominational one-hour praise and worship live session …

The post What’s Trending!! …‘Halleluyah’ Challenge Goes Viral With 50,000 Live Worshippers On Instagram appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

