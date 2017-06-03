WHEN BOLANLE AMBODE STIRRED THE HORNET’S NEST

Prior to 2015, little or nothing was known about Bolanle Ambode, the wife of Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

However, the whole tale changed immediately providence brought her husband to the public consciousness, following his victory in the 2015 governorship election in the Centre of Excellence.

In the past two years, the amiable woman has been doing her best to complement the worthy efforts of her husband to transform the state. In other words, she too has deployed her creativity to helping the generality of womenfolk in the state, just as her husband has been unrelenting in his efforts to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

In line with this, the Lagos First Lady, a devout Christian and a Pastor in one of the branches of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, launched a foundation: Hope for women in Nigeria Initiative , a project that has put her in the good books of the womenfolk in the state.

Sadly however, the respected woman of substance has been in the eyes of the storm in the past days over her alleged ‘misconduct’ in the house of the Lord last Sunday The unfortunate incident that happened at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Ikeja, Lagos has sparked lots of reactions from members of the public, especially the Christian faithful.

Ambode, it was reported, had felt insulted and embarrassed by the Chaplain of the church, Venerable Femi Taiwo, who was said to have ignored her and her entourage during an anointing service in the church.

The ugly scenario reportedly led to the sacking of Venerable Taiwo barely 24 hours after by the state government, a development that has generated condemnations from different quarters.

Many church members who witnessed the unfortunate development described her action as that of someone who was ‘power drunk’.

Indeed, many who had in the past commended her positive impact in the state are now castigating her openly for being the orchestrator of the plan that led to the dismissal of Ven. Taiwo.

