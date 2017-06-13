Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

When brothers fight with long knives

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Owei Lakemfa Terrorism  rules the world today. In the past one week, there have been three attacks in parts of the world. Just two days ago (June 7) two symbols of Iranian life; its Parliament and the tomb of revered revolutionary leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini were attacked with at least a dozen persons  killed.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.