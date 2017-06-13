Pages Navigation Menu

When the ETH/BTC Ratio Passes 0.177, The Flippening Will Be in Full Effect

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

A lot of cryptocurrency users are keeping an eye on the Bitcoin/Ethereum ratio right now. For the longest time, this ratio has been kept well below 0.1. In recent days, the correlation improved in Ethereum’s favor to 0.14. This fuels more speculation regarding the flippening, as Ethereum seems on course to overtake Bitcoin’s market cap. … Continue reading When the ETH/BTC Ratio Passes 0.177, The Flippening Will Be in Full Effect

