Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

When Will the Global Economy Fully Recover? – HuffPost

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


HuffPost

When Will the Global Economy Fully Recover?
HuffPost
The global economy obviously took a hit in 2008 and 2009, but bounced back vigorously in 2010 and stabilize in the next years. The global economic growth rate in 2009 was -1.704, the lowest in recorded history. In 2010, growth rates picked up to about …
Nigeria to witness 1.2% economic growth, World Bank saysNaija247news

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.