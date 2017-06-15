Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Where is Liyel Imoke?

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

UNLIKE some  governors who after completing their tenure sought solace in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Liyel Imoke, former governor of Cross River State is not in that category.

Senator Liyel Imoke

In fact, after handing over to his successor, Professor Ben Ayade, he moved out of the public radar.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He has neither been heard nor spotted at social gatherings.

Some say he is somewhere abroad hibernating and probably hatching a plan to stage a comeback to active politicking in 2019. We are waiting!

The post Where is Liyel Imoke? appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.