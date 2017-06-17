Which do you prefer: Traditional or ‘white’ wedding?

In recent times, there has been a lingering debate between men and women on the essence of the ‘white’ or church wedding after performing the traditional marriage rites. While some argue that the traditional wedding is the ultimate because that is when the dowry is paid with the consent of the parents, others claim without […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

