Whistleblower Bill vital to war against corruption – Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, said the Bill for an Act to protect Whistleblowers was a vital tool for the war against corruption in Nigeria. Dogara said this in Abuja on Tuesday at a workshop organised for the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes and members of the civil society on the Whistle Blowers Bill. The bill, he added, would greatly enhance disclosure of information on corrupt persons when passed by the National Assembly.

